People told to avoid Christchurch street after 'concerning substance' found

Emergency services have erected cordons around a Christchurch street after reports an explosive device was found.

Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison said they were alerted to the concerning substance in the vicinity of Sheffield Crest, Burnside, about 2.20pm on Thursday.

"People are asked to avoid the area," Ellison said.

"An increased police presence can be expected as safe removal of the substance is arranged.

"Cordons will be removed once the area is safe."