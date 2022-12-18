Sunday, 18 December 2022

Person critically hurt after Aranui disorder

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police at the scene last night. Photo: NZ Herald
    One person has been critically hurt after a disorder incident in Christchurch on Saturday night. 

    Police said they received a report of disorder in the eastern suburb of Aranui about 10.05pm.

    “One person sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital,” a police spokeswoman confirmed. 

    She told The New Zealand Herald it was not a shooting incident.

    Police were following lines of inquiry. 

     

    NZ Herald