Person critically hurt after Aranui disorder

One person has been critically hurt after a disorder incident in Christchurch on Saturday night.
Police said they received a report of disorder in the eastern suburb of Aranui about 10.05pm.
“One person sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital,” a police spokeswoman confirmed.
She told The New Zealand Herald it was not a shooting incident.
Police were following lines of inquiry.