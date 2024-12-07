Person dies after Blenheim Rd crash

One person has died following a crash in the Christchurch suburb of Sockburn yesterday.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Blenheim Rd at around 2.35pm Friday.

Two people were transported to hospital with critical injuries.

"One person sadly died yesterday afternoon, the second person remains in a critical condition," the spokesperson said.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.