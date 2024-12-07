Saturday, 7 December 2024

Person dies after Blenheim Rd crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person has died following a crash in the Christchurch suburb of Sockburn yesterday.

    A police spokesperson said in a statement that emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Blenheim Rd at around 2.35pm Friday.

    Two people were transported to hospital with critical injuries.

    "One person sadly died yesterday afternoon, the second person remains in a critical condition," the spokesperson said. 

    Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.