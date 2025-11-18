Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Person in serious condition after medical event at childcare centre

    One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a medical event at a Christchurch childcare centre.

    Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, rapid response unit and an operations manager to the St Martins centre about 11am on Monday.

    A BestStart spokesperson said an ambulance had been at its Huntsbury childcare centre due to a medical event.

    One patient was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

