Person in serious condition after medical event at childcare centre

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a medical event at a Christchurch childcare centre.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, rapid response unit and an operations manager to the St Martins centre about 11am on Monday.

A BestStart spokesperson said an ambulance had been at its Huntsbury childcare centre due to a medical event.

One patient was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

-With RNZ