Monday, 19 October 2020

Person still critical after Rolleston incident

    A person remains in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in a vehicle in Rolleston near Christchurch yesterday.

    Police were called to the scene at about 1:20am where they found the person.

    Others rendered medical attention and the man was taken to Christchurch Hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

    The investigation into the incident is ongoing today.

    "We are expecting it to be a couple of days before we have a real update," the spokeswoman said.

    Stuff has reported it was a teen who sustained critical injuries and that he was travelling in an overloaded car with 10 people.

    NZ Herald

     

     

