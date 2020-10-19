Person still critical after Rolleston incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person remains in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in a vehicle in Rolleston near Christchurch yesterday.
Police were called to the scene at about 1:20am where they found the person.
Others rendered medical attention and the man was taken to Christchurch Hospital, a police spokeswoman said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing today.
"We are expecting it to be a couple of days before we have a real update," the spokeswoman said.
Stuff has reported it was a teen who sustained critical injuries and that he was travelling in an overloaded car with 10 people.