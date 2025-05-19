Physician set to launch new book

Image: Supplied

Well-known Christchurch physician Eric Espiner has written a new book about his more than 70 years as a clinician and researcher.

The Emeritus Professor worked at both Christchurch Hospital and The Princess Margaret Hospital in cardiac endocrinology and at the University of Otago, Christchurch, specifically the Christchurch Heart Institute.

Espiner also has more than 90 years experience in life - and his new book A Physician’s Journey delves into his professional and personal stories.

The memoir has been described as an engaging account of curious and dedicated physicians working alongside like-minded scientists, across disciplines, in a community hospital where the culture of enquiry was firmly entrenched.

It highlights how chance, shifting opportunities and the vagaries of funding can determine research outcomes.

Espiner’s book will be launched on May 29 at the University of Canterbury Bookshop. To attend, RSVP by May 27.

To purchase a copy in advance, go to the UBS website.