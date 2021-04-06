Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Police appeal for help to find missing 43yo Christchurch woman

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Tracy Graham was last seen at The Groynes at 3pm on Saturday. Photo: NZ Police
    Tracy Graham was last seen at The Groynes at 3pm on Saturday. Photo: NZ Police
    The public is being asked to help police find a 43-year-old woman missing in Christchurch for more than three days.

    Tracy Graham was last seen at The Groynes park, Northwood, about 3pm on Saturday, said a police spokesperson.

    "Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts or who was in The Groynes area at around this time on Saturday and saw Tracy is urged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210403/7852."

    Stuff reported a close friend, who asked not to be named, said she was with Graham and seven others for a family barbecue and to take some children fishing before she went missing.

    The friend told Stuff that Graham had never gone missing before and her disappearance was “extremely out of character”.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter