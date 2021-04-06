Police appeal for help to find missing 43yo Christchurch woman

Tracy Graham was last seen at The Groynes at 3pm on Saturday. Photo: NZ Police

The public is being asked to help police find a 43-year-old woman missing in Christchurch for more than three days.

Tracy Graham was last seen at The Groynes park, Northwood, about 3pm on Saturday, said a police spokesperson.

"Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts or who was in The Groynes area at around this time on Saturday and saw Tracy is urged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210403/7852."

Stuff reported a close friend, who asked not to be named, said she was with Graham and seven others for a family barbecue and to take some children fishing before she went missing.

The friend told Stuff that Graham had never gone missing before and her disappearance was “extremely out of character”.