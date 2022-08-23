Police call for Woolston fire photos, video footage

Police investigating the fire at the Woolston scrap metal yard last week are seeking video footage and photos of the blaze taken by members of the public.

The fire broke out around 8pm last Wednesday and was extinguished by mid-afternoon on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Mike Varnam said police have images of a small group of people believed to have been involved in starting the fire.

Vernam said officers are following lines of inquiry to identify them.

"As well, we know there would have been a number of people who took videos or photos of the fire," Varnam said.

"As part of our ongoing inquiries, we are keen to see any of those images that people can supply us."

If you have any information that could help police, phone 105 or report it online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Use the reference file number 220822/8276.