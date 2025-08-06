Police warning for powerline copper theives

Photo: File image

Police are appealing for information following powerline tampering and copper thefts across Christchurch.

Acting Detective Sergeant Steph Trengrove said over recent months, police are continuing to see these incidents reported.

"This is not only frustrating when essential services are disrupted, but this also comes with a serious safety risk.

"A number of these incidents have led to power outages on affected streets, and often powerlines are left exposed.”

"While nobody has been seriously injured while attempting to steal the copper from these lines yet, there is a very high chance that serious injury or death will occur if this activity continues.

"Police are appealing to anybody who has information that could assist in identifying and locating those involved.

"This includes some of the key areas where these thefts have been seen, such as McLeans Island, West Melton, Dallington, Avondale, Brooklands and Spencerville.

"We’re urging residents in the above areas to keep an eye and an ear out for any suspicious or unusual activity our sounds.

"Members of the public should also be aware of the dangers behind exposed or damaged wires.

"Please do not touch any exposed wires, and call Orion on 0800 363 9898 immediately.”

"Police are urging residents to call 111 if they see any suspicious activity around power poles and lines, or 105 if it is after the fact."