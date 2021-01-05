Pope appoints Christchurch bishop to new role

Bishop Paul Martin Photo: RNZ / Screengrab / Catholic Diocese of Christchurch video

The Pope has appointed Christchurch Bishop Paul Martin to a new role in Wellington.

Pope Francis has made Paul Martin coadjutor - Archbishop of Wellington.

In the new role he will assist the current Metropolitan Archbishop of Aotearoa, Cardinal John Dew.

In a statement, the Catholic church says Co-adjutors usually step into the role they are assisting with, when the incumbent bishop retires.

Cardinal Dew said Bishop Martin was born in Hastings, and is well known in the Wellington diocese where he will be warmly welcomed.

In a statement, Archbishop Martin said he would be sorry to leave the diocese of Christchurch, but was looking forward to taking up his new role in Wellington.

Bishop Martin has been serving as Bishop of the Diocese of Christchurch since 2018.