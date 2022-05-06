Possible closure of New Brighton Rd riles up community board member

New Brighton Rd. Photo: File image

The future of New Brighton Rd remains unclear, but a community board member is making a bid to stop any decision to close parts of it.

Jo Zervos. Photo: Supplied

Coastal-Burwood Community Board member Jo Zervos said a regeneration plan suggests changes to routes on New Brighton Rd. The plan has been signed off but a decision is yet to be made on what the changes will be.

Zervos said while nothing is confirmed, there is a possibility certain sections of the road, such as Cresswell Ave to Bassett St, Bassett St to Anzac Dr, Anzac Dr to Wainoni Rd and Bower Ave to Hawke St, may be closed.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen or when it’s going to happen,” Zervos said.

The board requested pricing to repair and future-proof these four sections of New Brighton Rd in 2020, but because there was no funding allocated to carry out pricing this has not been done.

Zervos, who has failed to get answers on the road’s future, asked for residents’ thoughts via the New Brighton Facebook group about the potential closure of these sections of New Brighton Rd. She received more than 400 comments in two days. A majority of the comments were strongly opposed to closing sections of the road.

City council head of transport and waste management Lynette Ellis said no decisions have been made on closing New Brighton Rd.

“The New Brighton Rd connection at the Pages Rd bridge is being considered as part of the bridge renewal scheme development and will [be] consulted on once investigations have developed sufficiently,” Ellis said.

Zervos said it would be a shame if parts of the road were closed, as it brings people to the area.

“I’ve used it my whole life, it’s really direct,” Zervos said. “For New Brighton’s future, I think it’s really essential to actually keep the road open.”