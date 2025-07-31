Public help sought to find man

Kieran Thomas. Photo: NZ Police

Christchurch police are appealing for the help to find this man.

In a statement tonight, police said Kieran Thomas, 35, had absconded from the care of another agency.

Police were notified just before 6pm today and said they were carrying out "extensive inquiries" to locate him.

"Kieran should be considered dangerous and should not be approached."

Anyone who sees the man was asked to call 111 immediately, quoting reference number P063340824.

- Allied Media