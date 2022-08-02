Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Rare video of Southern Alps filmed from orbiting space station

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The crew of the International Space Station were treated to incredible views of Aotearoa New Zealand as the skies cleared to show off the Southern Alps freshly covered in snow.

    A video lasting three minutes of the pass was posted to social media with the message "Kia ora Aotearoa New Zealand: Snowy views over Te Waipounamu / South Island leading to a super clear view of Te Ika-a-Māui / North Island over @Wellington_NZ and beyond. How was breakfast? Aug 1, 2022 8:30am NZST" on the @ISSAboveyou Twitter feed.

    With what seems like months of constant rain a view like this hasn't been seen in a while. "It's been a while since the weather has allowed us to capture these lovely views," a thread in the post read.

    One Twitter user replied "Pretty hilarious that one capture from the ISS goes from coast to coast, we're so skinny."

    But it turns out that yesterday's clear pass is one of the best on record.

    "Actually, this is just about the longest pass we can ever get across the islands. If we have a pass from the west coast to the east coast that lasts about 30 seconds," @ISSAboveyou replied.

    A satellite view of the whole country posted by Metservice shows how cloud-free the skies over NZ were.

    Metservice posted: "A west to southwest flow brings clear skies to much of Aotearoa today, which makes it easy to view the fresh snow that has fallen on Tongariro National Park and the Southern Alps."

    With cloud and rain forecast across much of the South Island this week it looks like the ISS crew got lucky.

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter