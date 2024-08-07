Ratepayers to put $7m into cathedral rebuild

The Christ Church Cathedral concept design. Image: Warren and Mahoney / Supplied

Christchurch ratepayers will fork out $7 million more for the Christ Church Cathedral rebuild, despite the project under threat of being mothballed.

City councillors discussed the funding at a public meeting on Wednesday but could not revoke the decision since it was made during Lianne Dalziel’s time as mayor.

The $7 million is the second part of a $10 million council grant towards the work. The first $3 million was handed over in December.

Earlier this year the Anglican Church announced the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project could be mothballed after the cost of the rebuild blew out to between $209-$219 million. It needs to secure more money to meet an $85 million financial shortfall.

In a report to city councillors today, council staff said they were delegated permission to pay out the $7 million and will do so in good faith.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger says central government needs to step in to ensure the rebuild is completed.

"We have a targeted rate for $10 million. We've given them three, we owe them seven, we should give them that seven because that was part of it.

"Some people will say: 'No, you shouldn't because it was to be given right at the finish'.

"We've collected that seven on the pretext that we're giving it to the cathedral, so that should be done."

Mauger described the cathedral as the "last missing piece" in the city's rebuild and central government was needed to get the project over the line.

"The main thing is to get it finished so that people can enjoy it," he said.

"But the other thing is, we can't do anything unless the government come to the party.

"And from what I understand, [the project team have] been working very closely with the government and it'll be interesting to see what it comes out with."

A decision was expected in September, Mauger said.

Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project campaign director Carolyne Grant confirmed an approach was made to the government.

"Discussions have taken place and are ongoing, with nothing formal to release at this stage."

Treasury said it would ultimately be a matter for Cabinet.

"We can confirm that the Christ Church Reinstatement Project has written to the government requesting additional funding towards the Cathedral reinstatement. Cabinet will consider the request," a Treasury spokesperson said.

Mauger told RNZ council could not provide any more funding for the project without consulting with the community.

"We can't do anything. If we were going to extend that $10 million targeted rate, we'd have to consult on that because we'd get shot."

Original estimates put the completion date at 2031, but the church had said the cathedral's completion was still not guaranteed until the $85 million shortfall was filled.

That shortfall assumed further fundraising and a contribution from the church. A proposal to inject $16.2 million by selling off church land and buildings was also agreed at June's synod.

-With RNZ