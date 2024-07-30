Remains believed to be that of Yanfei Bao found in 'shallow grave' - police

Yanfei Bao. Photo: Supplied

Police have found what they believe to be the remains of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao in a shallow grave.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeve said while searching a block of private farmland in the Greenpark area on Tuesday morning "a shallow grave was discovered along the treeline".

"The remains cannot immediately be formally identified, and work is now underway to excavate and forensically examine them.

"This news has been shared with Yanfei’s immediate family, and while long hoped for, still comes as a shock."

Bao went missing in July last year. Despite extensive searches in Christchurch, Selwyn and other surrounding areas over the past 12 months, the 44-year-old's body has not been found until now.

"The area had previously been searched, and new information led us back here to search specific locations of interest," Reeve said.

"For operational reasons, we are unable to share the information that led us to search this location.

"A scene examination is now underway and Police will be visible in the area for some time.

"Police investigation staff are working towards an October trial date for a now 53-year-old man charged with murder in relation to Yanfei’s death."

Police were searching the area where the remains were found on Tuesday. Photo: RNZ / Jean Edwards

Tingjun Cao, a 53-year-old Chinese national, has been accused of her kidnapping and murder. His trial date has been scheduled for October.

The latest search on Tuesday morning involved more than 60 people and was centred around land near the intersection of Hudson Rd and Clarks Rd, Greenpark.

The farmland has been previously searched, but new information prompted the investigation team to return to the location.

An RNZ reporter in the search area said more than a dozen police cars and a van were at the scene.

Police officers - including one using a rake - could be seen working along a row of macrocarpa trees.

Reeves said police are continuing to act on new leads and information related to the case.

"We would like to thank the farm owners in this area who have allowed us to return to search again and who have been so cooperative with us throughout our efforts."