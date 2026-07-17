Remembering the life of Ann Jolliffe

Ann Jolliffe.

Former Banks Peninsula district councillor and Lyttelton Mt Herbert Community Board chair, Ann Jolliffe, died on June 30 aged 92.

A celebration of Ann’s life will be held on July 23 at Trinity Hall in the Manawa Kawhiu Recreation Centre, 25 Winchester St, at 3pm. All are welcome.

Ann’s obituary stated she was the "proud mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Louise, and Nick and Sophie".

"Beloved grandmother of Sean, Emily, Alec, Elsie, Gretchen and Lucy. Great-grandmother of Hildred, Loretta, Patrick and Fred."

Banks Peninsula city councillor Tyrone Fields said Ann’s integrity and commitment to public service earned her enormous respect.

Te Pātaka-o-Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board member Jillian Frater said Ann worked tirelessly for the community and was always up for a friendly chat.

Ann served on the board and Banks Peninsula District Council for 24 years.

She was also a past member of the Cressy House Trust and the Lyttelton Historical Museum Society.

Her family thanked the staff at Edith Cavell Lifecare Sumner who cared for Ann.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Edith Cavell Lifecare Sumner for their care and kindness to Ann.