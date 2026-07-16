Christchurch property labelled a 'full-on dump' by neighbours finally cleaned up

The Bordesley St property in Phillipstown was being cleaned up on Thursday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Residents of a Christchurch street are celebrating after a rubbish-plagued, rat infested eyesore property was finally cleaned up on Thursday.

The cleanup at 105 Bordesley St in Phillipstown came after residents' raised concerns over the mounting rubbish piles and rats on the abandoned property.

"Yusssss, Big thumbs up to the awesome team I seen as I drove past," posted one resident on social media.

"Thank gawd!!" said another.

Harcourts Grenadier agent Harsh Singh, who represents the Auckland developer and property owner, said organising the clean-up was more difficult than expected because of the sheer volume of waste.

"There was so much rubbish that most of the rubbish dumps were saying no to it," Singh said.

"It took us a while to find the right person who could do it."

He said the developer still plans to build new homes on the site, although the original plan for 12 units may be scaled back.

"But that might get changed to eight or nine, not 100% sure," Singh said.

Residents living near the Bordesley St property in Phillipstown have been complaining about the rubbish. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Work on the development is expected to start within the next couple of months.

The property was in the spotlight in April after a nearby resident found a gift basket her mother had posted to her on the property among the rubbish after it was stolen from her home.

The resident raised the ongoing illegal dumping, parcel thefts, rats and safety issues with Christchurch City Council staff. She described the vacant section as "a full-on dump".

Seven complaints about the property had been made to the city council.

A city council spokesperson said it was investigating the issue but had limited options because the rubbish was on private property.