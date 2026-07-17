'If you saw anything suspicious get in touch': Two arrested after assault

Two people have been arrested after a man was found with serious injuries following an alleged assault in Christchurch on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said on Friday a 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman had been arrested and charged after the injured man was found in Waltham.

Police were called to an Opawa Rd address about 11.50am where they located the man.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles to the incident.

The man was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Vaughan said the initial assault took place on Merrington Cres in Aranui.

"Extensive enquiries began immediately, and officers established the man had been assaulted at an address on Merrington Cres, Aranui, about 20 minutes prior."

The 29-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested at the address.

They were both due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Vaughan said police are seeking witnesses and want to hear from anyone who was in the Merrington Cres area between 11.05am and 11.30am on Thursday, July 16.

"If you saw or heard anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, please get in touch. Even details that may seem small to you, could be of significance to our investigation.

"Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260716/5162."

-Allied Media