Renewed call to ban greyhound racing after another dog dies

Photo: File image / Getty

Animal rights group SAFE is once again calling for a ban on greyhound racing in New Zealand after the death of another dog in Christchurch on Friday.

Chris Lynch Media reported a greyhound named What’s On had to be put down after suffering a catastrophic spinal fracture at Addington Raceway on October 18.

It is the fourth greyhound fatality of the current racing season, which started on August 1.

SAFE campaign manager Emma Brodie told chrislynchmedia.com it was time for the Government to intervene, citing the continuous injuries and fatalities within the sport.

“It is both deeply upsetting and infuriating to witness injury after injury and death after death. This cycle of suffering must come to an end,” she told chrislynchmedia.com.

“This industry has shown time and again that it is incapable of change. The evidence of cruelty is undeniable, and the Government can no longer ignore it,” she said.

The Government had said it would decide the future of greyhound racing in New Zealand by the end of 2024.

Options under consideration include maintaining the status quo, implementing regulatory changes, or banning the industry outright.

However, Brodie said: “We don’t need more reports, more inquiries, or more excuses.

“With every passing day, more dogs suffer and die while this industry remains unchanged.

"After years of failing to address its cruelty, it’s clear that greyhound racing cannot be reformed. The only compassionate solution is to end it once and for all."

SAFE is urging the government to take immediate action to implement a comprehensive ban on greyhound racing.

“What’s On’s tragic death must be the last.”