Brick show helps boost foodbanks

The Ashburton Toy Library Brick Show, supported by House of Bricks, is on next month in the Tinwald Memorial Hall. PHOTO: FILE

Members of the Ashburton Toy Library are busy preparing to host the Ashburton Brick Show next month.

Supported by House of Bricks, it will be held in the Tinwald Memorial Hall, Graham St, on September 6.

‘‘There will be local Ashburton exhibitors as well as other exhibitors from throughout Canterbury, with fantastic creations made of Lego bricks,’’ library president Anthea Moore said.

The brick show is the next project for members following the recent distribution of donated grocery items to foodbanks at Hakatere Marae, St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army in Ashburton.

Hakatere Marae co-ordinator Tania Reuben, left, receives foodbank items from Ashburton Toy Library president Anthea Moore. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Members of the library were given the chance to hire toys by donating food items.

Moore said toy library members thought it was a great way to help other community organisations by swapping food items for toy hire.

‘‘It felt so good for our community organisation to help out these wonderful community organisations.

‘‘All three organisations were very happy with the donation of food to put with their food parcels,’’ Moore said.

Ashburton Toy Library Ashburton Brick Show 2025 supported by House of Bricks in the Tinwald Memorial Hall from 10am – 4pm on September 6.

Secretary Rebecca Kenny, left, gives groceries to Trevor Wall of St Vincent de Paul foodbank and Ashburton Salvation Army corps officer Lieutenant Elizabeth Walker-Ratu. Photo: File

By Dellwyn Moylan