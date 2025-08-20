Traffic light changes to Memorial Ave intersections

Three Memorial Avenue intersections are set to be upgraded. Photo: CCC

Changes will be made to the traffic lights at three intersections on Memorial Ave in Christchurch in a bid to ease congestion linked to a nearby wastewater project.

Small light phasing changes will be made at the intersections of Memorial Ave/Grahams Rd and Memorial Ave/Ilam Rd.

The signals at the intersection of Memorial Ave and Greers Rd will see a more significant upgrade, with end-of-service-life traffic lights being replaced to allow for a new right-turn phase from Greers Rd.

This will also include safety improvements for people walking and crossing the road, with red arrow pedestrian protection and increased separation between crossings.

The work is expected to take about two weeks and will not create a significant traffic impact for people travelling through the area. It aims to ease traffic issues related to a wastewater project.

Said city council head of three waters Gavin Hutchison: “For the last year we’ve been installing new, bigger pipes to help meet increasing demands on our wastewater network generated by our growing city. We’ve been working on Clyde and Creyke roads, and our work is now focused on Maidstone Road, between Ilam Road and Waimairi Road.

Said city council head of transport Lynette Ellis: “We acknowledge that this essential work is creating extra delays around Memorial Avenue, so we’re making these signal upgrades to keep traffic flowing more smoothly through the area. We need to balance the needs of everyone using this busy intersection. These changes will make it safer for people to cross, while also helping motorists get through with fewer delays.

The wastewater upgrade is due to finish by mid-2026.