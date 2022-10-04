Residents 'delighted' to see sports centre take shape

The Pukeko Centre has received a number of inquiries from groups since construction started two weeks ago. Photo: Supplied

Residents are "delighted" with the visible signs of progress being made at the Pukeko Centre in Parklands.

The latest construction work marked the completion of the superstructure and skeleton build of the multi-use sports hall.

More work will be carried out to complete the $1.2 million hall in the following months, including infrastructure and a fit-out.

When it opens late next year, the hall will provide space for sports activities, indoor bowls, club meetings, presentations and performances.

Pukeko Centre committee member Andrew Weastell said the sports hall is "pretty much fully-funded now".

"I’m absolutely delighted," he said.

"It has been a long, hard road, particularly the last two or three years.

"I want to acknowledge all the grant providers that have come on board, particularly the Christchurch City Council and local councillor Celeste Donovan."

The centre has received a number of inquiries as the community started to see the progress.

Said Weastell: "We’ve got a number of groups standing by waiting for the [sports hall] to be built and opened so they can get in and use it."

When completed, it will also be used as a school hall for Parkview Primary School.

Weastell said the school never received sufficient funding after the February 22, 2011, earthquake to build a new hall that is fit for purpose.

"Their school hall holds 150 kids, but the school roll is close to 450 so they haven’t got an indoor space for a gathering assembly for the whole school."

The next stage will be building a new breezeway and completing the car parking, while the last stage will be the completion of the landscaping and an outdoor futsal court.