Restaurant, shops damaged in late night blaze

A Christchurch business was badly damaged in an overnight fire.

Fire crews were called to the Aslan 57 Mediterranean Kitchen in a small block of shops on Colombo St, Sydenham, about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The blaze in the takeaway outlet was reported by passing motorists and witnesses who saw smoke and flames.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the building was "well involved" when fire crews arrived.

A block of shops on Colombo St has been badly damaged by fire. Photo: George Heard

It was brought under control within 20 minutes.

The FENZ spokesperson said the fire caused extensive damage to a businesses but was not deemed suspicious.

No-one was injured. Colombo St was briefly closed last night while the fire was brought under control.

Police blocked the road at the intersection with Southampton St. The road is now open.

Firefighters left the scene about 12.45am.