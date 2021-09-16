Thursday, 16 September 2021

Restaurant, shops damaged in late night blaze

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A Christchurch business was badly damaged in an overnight fire.

    Fire crews were called to the Aslan 57 Mediterranean Kitchen in a small block of shops on Colombo St, Sydenham, about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

    The blaze in the takeaway outlet was reported by passing motorists and witnesses who saw smoke and flames.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the building was "well involved" when fire crews arrived.

    A block of shops on Colombo St has been badly damaged by fire. Photo: George Heard
    A block of shops on Colombo St has been badly damaged by fire. Photo: George Heard

    It was brought under control within 20 minutes.

    The FENZ spokesperson said the fire caused extensive damage to a businesses but was not deemed suspicious.

    No-one was injured. Colombo St was briefly closed last night while the fire was brought under control.

    Police blocked the road at the intersection with Southampton St. The road is now open.

    Firefighters left the scene about 12.45am.

     

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter