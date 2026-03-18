Robbie Williams coming to new stadium

Robbie Williams on stage at the The BRIT Awards in Manchester last month. Photo: Getty Images

Global popstar Robbie Williams will play at Christchurch's new stadium later this year.

Williams will be one of the first international acts at the One New Zealand Stadium when he brings his BRITPOP World Tour to the city on 28 November - the singer's first concert in Christchurch in 25 years.

He would also play Auckland's Eden Park on 24 November.

"Australia and New Zealand have always had a very special place in my heart. Ever since my first solo tours, you have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home. I'm beyond excited to be coming back this November for the BRITPOP World Tour. Can't wait to see you all there!" Williams said.

Released in January, BRITPOP was a nod to the 90s Britpop era and featured collaborations with Coldplay's Chris Martin, Gaz Coombes (Supergrass), Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi, Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and Gary Barlow.

"I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995. It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British Music. I've worked with some of my heroes on this album; it's raw, there are more guitars and it's an album that's even more upbeat and anthemic than usual. There's some 'Brit' in there and there's certainly some 'pop' too - I'm immensely proud of this as a body of work and I'm excited for fans to hear this album" Williams said.

The government said Williams was bringing his BRITPOP World Tour to Aotearoa with the support of its $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package.

"It's fantastic to welcome a showstopper act like Robbie, giving fans the chance to see him entertaining us," said Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston.

She said the tour had been backed because of its capacity to attract large audiences and international visitors.

"We know concerts like his bring a significant economic injection into our cities and create a real buzz. It's been calculated that for every dollar spent on live performance, $3.20 is returned in benefits to the wider community and that's why we're investing in them."

Williams has six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, 90 million album sales worldwide, a record 16 UK Number 1 albums and 18 BRIT Awards - more than any other artist.

In 2023, Netflix released a four-part documentary series, Robbie Williams, and in 2024 his Oscar-nominated film, Better Man, was released globally to critical acclaim.