SailGP returning to NZ next year

Team New Zealand during the SailGP event in Lyttelton on March 24. Photo: Getty Images

Auckland will once again host New Zealand's Sail GP regatta in 2025.

Christchurch stepped in to host the event for a second time in March after Auckland pulled out of hosting duties last November.

But organisers of the international sailing competition pulled the event from Lyttelton after this year's racing was marred in controversy.

The first day of racing had to be called off due to dolphins on the course.

The second day of racing went ahead but at the time SailGP chief executive Sir Russell Coutts doubted the event would return to Christchurch.

The league confirmed last month it would not be returning to Christchurch in season five.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited head of major events Michelle Hooper said: “There was an agreement of two and two, and Christchurch have fulfilled their two years and now it’s Auckland’s time to have some time in the sun."

Christchurch took on the March race at short notice after Auckland pulled out of hosting duties when it was deemed unsuitable because the land wanted for use as a spectator zone on Wynyard Quarter was not cleared for use.

When SailGP announced it would bring events to New Zealand in 2021, it signed a four-year agreement for Christchurch and Auckland to host in alternate years, beginning with Christchurch in 2023.

The Auckland event will take place on January 18 and 19, 2025.

With RNZ