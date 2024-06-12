Search for new city council boss begins

Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council has started its search for a new chief executive.

Dawn Baxendale tendered her resignation on November 6 last year. Photo: Newsline

Executive recruitment agency Sheffield will start the process to replace Dawn Baxendale whose tumultuous, four-year reign, came to an end late last year.

Senior manager Mary Richardson was appointed interim chief executive until the new chief executive is appointed.

Sheffield will start the recruitment process later this month. The firm has previously worked with a range of private, public, not-for-profit, and local government organisations throughout New Zealand.

Chief Executive Performance and Employment Committee chair, Mayor Phil Mauger, said it is an important milestone in finding a new leader for the council.

“I’m looking forward to working with Sheffield to make sure we appoint the right person for the role,” he said.

“The council is the second largest employer in the city and the second largest council in the country, with more than 3000 employees delivering services across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, so we need to get this right.”

The chief executive job description was finalised by city councillors last month.

Mayor Phil Mauger. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Said Mauger: "Our chief executive will be an advocate for the council and residents of Christchurch.

"They are accountable for ensuring the council delivers what we say we will to the communities we serve.

"A key part of the role will be to strengthen the organisation and its reputation.

"They will be a leader who builds and maintains strong relationships with stakeholders locally, regionally and nationally.”

Richardson will remain in the role until the recruitment process has been completed, Mauger said.