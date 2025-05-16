There has been a serious crash on Christchurch's Southern Motorway this evening, causing major disruptions.

Police are advising motorists to avoid State Highway 76 around Wigram, with the southern/western lanes expected to be closed for some time.

There is also heavy congestion on the northern/eastern lanes.

Police were called to the crash, near the Awatea Rd bridge, between Curletts Rd and Halswell Junction Rd, at about 6pm.

Police would not confirm the number of vehicles involved or whether there were any injuries.