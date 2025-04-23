'Seven in four days': Prolific bike thieves arrested in Chch

Photo: File image

Three "prolific" bicycle thieves have been arrested in Christchurch - one of whom allegedly stole seven bikes in four days.

Sergeant Andrew Judson said the city’s community beat team arrested and charged the men aged 35, 36, and 52 after a spate of alleged thefts in the central city.

"One offender stole seven bikes in four days from busy, public places in central Christchurch," Judson said in a statement.

"Another was beaten by his own game and had his stolen bike stolen."

Judson said the men face "a variety of charges" including theft and wilful damage. One has already pleaded guilty and been remanded in custody until his sentencing.

Judson urged people to report any suspicious behaviour to the police by calling 105 or 111.

He said police set their sights on the "three prolific offenders" last week. They were arrested by the end of the week.

On average, four bikes are reported stolen in Christchurch every day, costing about $2m a year.

"We are apprehending bike thieves regularly, but removing the opportunity would go a long way to removing the problem," Judson said.

"Bike thieves take the easy option.

"If a bike has a decent lock on it, like a D lock, they’ll leave it alone.

"It’s that simple. If you like your bike, lock it up properly, don’t give these criminals the opportunity."