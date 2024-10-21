South Island's best forklift operators rise to the top

Some of the South Island's best forklift operators showed off their skills over the weekend as they competed for the chance to vie for national honours.

Foodstuffs South Island general manager supply chain Kris Lancaster said the annual Forklift Champions League competition is always a highlight. It shines a spotlight on the crucial role the forklift drivers play in keeping stock moving at the distribution centre.

"You can see out there on the course that everything's about precision. You know, it's within millimetres. So it's all about accuracy, safety, but at a nice steady pace."

About 30 drivers from Foodstuffs South Island's Christchurch and Dunedin distribution centres went head-to-head in the supermarket co-op's Forklift Champions League.

At stake for drivers were bragging rights, with the top two moving on to the regional Hire Industry Association champs next year.

"They love it, it's a skill they've learnt over the years, and they're pretty passionate about what they do."

Restricted and full license forklift operators were tested in two categories - their ability and precision in counterbalance, and high reach skills.

Drivers were assessed and marked as they negotiated the obstacle course. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Foodstuffs has the largest fleet of forklifts in the South Island, boasting more than 200 vehicles.

Its 70,000sq m distribution centre in Hornby employs 1200 staff on-site, sorting up to a million packages every week.

Lancaster said the competition is a good way for drivers to sharpen their skills, ahead of the busiest time of the year.

"Everyone's talking about Christmas now, it's all about seasonal planning. So we have massive lifts as people go on holiday."

And he's confident the two South Island winners, who will be named at a ceremony at 1pm on Tuesday, will be strong contenders for national honours at next year's forklift champs.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air