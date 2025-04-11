Speed bumps wanted as Christchurch golfers run 'race track' gauntlet

Golfers cross Lake Terrace Rd during a break in traffic. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

It is only a matter of time before a golfer is seriously injured crossing Lake Terrace Rd.

That is the fear held by Christchurch Golf Club general manager Mike Hadley who wants speed bumps on the road that dissects the Shirley course.

"We are increasingly concerned about the safety of our members when crossing Lake Terrace Rd between the home paddock and the back paddock," Hadley said.

"To mitigate this risk, we propose the installation of speed humps to slow traffic and enhance safety. It is the only way to slow the traffic down."

Hadley addressed the Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board on Monday asking for speed bumps.

Christchurch City Council staff will now investigate options and prepare a report.

Hadley said the danger was worse on Wednesdays and Saturdays when up to 128 players cross Lake Terrace Rd four times each.

The club has 650 members with an average age of 62-63, he said.

"Given our ageing membership, the risk of injury is a significant concern.

"The majority of our members are in their 70s and 80s and cars speed down there and accelerate into the corner - it is a race track."

Hadley estimated there were about a dozen "near-misses" annually for golfers crossing the road.

The golf club went to the city council last year about the possibility of putting in traffic lights, but the estimated price range was an "eye-watering" $550,000 to $750,000, Hadley said.

Speed signs have since been installed, but that had done little to change motorists' behaviour, he said.

"Traffic is building up in volume. Lake Terrace Rd has become a major thoroughfare linking the city with the eastern suburbs.

"While the designated speed limit is 50km/h, many vehicles travel at considerably higher speeds, increasing the risk of serious injury or fatality."