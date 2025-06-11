State Highway 8 in Canterbury closed

Photo: RNZ / Niva Chittock / File image

State Highway 8 between Twizel and Fairlie has been closed this morning after more snow overnight.

A NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the biggest issue on the road has been ice.

"Crews are working to break up the ice and spread grit to enable it to reopen."

Other South Island state highways remain open on Wednesday.

But NZTA urged motorists to travel with caution through the alpine passes and on highways at higher elevations where snow or ice may be an issue.

On State Highway 73 between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass Village (Porters Pass), chains are essential and the road is closed to towing vehicles.

"Snow and ice can make travel more hazardous, and motorists should be mindful of speed, travelling distances and visibility."

CLOSED

SH8 Fairlie to Twizel

OPEN

SH73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass

All other state highways in the region remain open

For updates on all state highways, go to journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

-APL