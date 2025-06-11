State Highway 8 in Canterbury closed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the biggest issue on the road has been ice.
"Crews are working to break up the ice and spread grit to enable it to reopen."
Other South Island state highways remain open on Wednesday.
But NZTA urged motorists to travel with caution through the alpine passes and on highways at higher elevations where snow or ice may be an issue.
On State Highway 73 between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass Village (Porters Pass), chains are essential and the road is closed to towing vehicles.
"Snow and ice can make travel more hazardous, and motorists should be mindful of speed, travelling distances and visibility."
CLOSED
- SH8 Fairlie to Twizel
OPEN
- SH73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass
- All other state highways in the region remain open
For updates on all state highways, go to journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions
-APL