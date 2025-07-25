Fiji's top prosecutor still in self-imposed exile in Chch

By Kaya Selby of RNZ

A senior Fijian public official remains in self-imposed exile in Christchurch, despite continuing to receive a six-figure government salary since his reinstatement.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called out New Zealander Christopher Pryde, the country's director of public prosecutions, for failing to turn up to work for almost seven months since his reinstatement in January.

Rabuka said that since Pryde's reinstatment, he has been nowhere to be found, all the while earning FJ$250,000 (approximately NZ$184,000) per year.

Pryde was reinstated following a suspension in April 2023, pending an investigation into "allegations of misbehaviour" by the country's head of state, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, under direction of Prime Minister Rabuka.

The Otago-educated lawyer has held the Offfice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) since 2011, during which time he laid charges against former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and the then-Police Commissioner at the time, Sitiveni Qiliho.

After his reinstatement, Pryde suspended the then-acting DPP Laisani Tabuakuro on 29 January over "insolent, grossly discourteous" comments.

"I have reviewed, in particular, a number of public statements you have made at various times without authorisation and which have caused reputational damage to the [ODPP] and brought the office into disrepute," Pryde wrote in a letter dated 30 January.

"I also note public statements you have made against me personally and the manner in which you have addressed me in email correspondence, all of which I regard as inappropriate and insolent, The last of which led to your suspension."

In a statement on 10 April, Pryde said that the removal was undone by now acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva, who shortly after his resinstatement, filed her own complaints against him.

Pryde is now refusing to return to Fiji until the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) - the body that appoints and removes judges - issues a decision on Tikoisuva's complaints.

"I am ready to return to work, but I have insisted that the JSC give me a clear undertaking that I will not be immediately suspended and my salary cut upon my return to Fiji.

"I spent nearly two years under suspension and seven months without a salary (before his reinstatement) in breach of natural justice."

Pryde said that he wrote to Rabuka about his concerns.

This week, Rabuka posted on Facebook saying that he had "expressed serious concern" over Pryde's absence.

"I will have to find out why he has not been called and whether it is a matter for the Constitutional Offices Commission to consider again."