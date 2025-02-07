Steampunk festival rolls into Riccarton

Steampunk, fantasy and sci-fi fans will descend on Christchurch this weekend for a three-day festival and fête.

The Fantasizers Festival started on Friday at the Riccarton Park Function Centre on Racecourse Rd. The Fantasizer's Fete public day will be held on Saturday.

Festival co-founder Sir Gideon Steam Crank Gearlord of the Twisting Spiers, also known as Carl Yates, said hundreds of people from across New Zealand are expected to attend.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

They will display all types of steampunk vehicles, equipment and costumes.

He said the festival will include masquerade balls, carnival costumes and medieval reenactments.

Yates said there was a lot of interest in the interactive games on offer on Saturday.

They include killer croquet, the leaning tower of sprockets and hobby horse racing.

Sprocket throwing at the Fantasizers Festival. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Steampunk is a genre of science fiction that features steam-powered technology, inspired by Victorian-era industrialism.

Yates said there are many steampunk, sci-fi and cosplay enthusiasts in Christchurch.

The festival, which was held for the first time last year, will finish on Sunday with a sold-out Mad Hatter Costume Brunch.