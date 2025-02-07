Steampunk festival rolls into Riccarton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Steampunk, fantasy and sci-fi fans will descend on Christchurch this weekend for a three-day festival and fête.
The Fantasizers Festival started on Friday at the Riccarton Park Function Centre on Racecourse Rd. The Fantasizer's Fete public day will be held on Saturday.
Festival co-founder Sir Gideon Steam Crank Gearlord of the Twisting Spiers, also known as Carl Yates, said hundreds of people from across New Zealand are expected to attend.
He said the festival will include masquerade balls, carnival costumes and medieval reenactments.
Yates said there was a lot of interest in the interactive games on offer on Saturday.
They include killer croquet, the leaning tower of sprockets and hobby horse racing.
Yates said there are many steampunk, sci-fi and cosplay enthusiasts in Christchurch.
The festival, which was held for the first time last year, will finish on Sunday with a sold-out Mad Hatter Costume Brunch.
- Gate sales on Saturday will cost $15 for adults and $5 for children (15 and under). More information about the festival can be found at cogandcompass.com/events or facebook.com/groups/1284031145643461.