'This sucks': Lockdown thieves targeting expensive tools

Scott Halliwell. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Lockdown looters have been thieving in Diamond Harbour - and residents are not happy.

When Darren Sweeney heard his dog barking at 5am on Tuesday, he first thought it was due to a curious cat.

Yet the dog barking, paired with the sound of a car loitering outside his house, prompted him to investigate further.

He peered out of the window and saw his work truck parked in the driveway but noticed a small light shining near the canopy.

"My adrenalin started pumping and I ran out the sliding door to investigate," said Sweeney.

Then it became a foot race as Sweeney chased a person down his driveway and out onto the road.

"They were running at 110 miles, jumped into a wagon and speed off."

Luckily the person left empty-handed, as Sweeney, an electrician by trade, had put his tools inside.

"I'm not a fan of Big Brother, but it's moments like these that make me wonder about installing more surveillance," he said.

The person had somehow unlocked the canopy as there was no damage to the truck.

Sweeney alerted the police about the incident.

Unfortunately another Diamond Harbour resident, Scott Halliwell, was not so lucky.

Over the weekend, someone stole several expensive Dewalt tools and nail guns from Halliwell's wagon.

"It seems someone obviously doesn't care much for anyone else especially in the current times," he said.

"For future reference, if you want to build a new fence over lockdown, just ask and you're more than welcome to borrow them."

Scott Halliwell chased the thief away before they could take anything out of his ute. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Halliwell only discovered his tools had been stolen when he walked outside at noon on Sunday.

"I barely blinked an eye when I looked at my truck," he said.

But then Halliwell noticed his truck canopy latch was open.

He thought it was strange as he had locked the truck.

When he looked inside, he saw some of his bigger tools were missing.

"I second-guessed myself and checked some other places for the tools but they were gone," said Halliwell.

"I was a bit surprised as they hadn't taken everything."

He wondered whether the thieves got "spooked" or if they just took what they could carry.

Just like Sweeney's case, Halliwell's canopy had somehow been unlocked without any damage to the truck itself.

"I was baffled as to how they got in," he said.

He also reported the incident to the police, but is yet to hear anything further and does not expect to.

"Unfortunately, a lot of tools are stolen. I will just have to take the loss."

It will cost about $2000 to replace the stolen tools.

Diamond Harbour residents should "keep an eye out for each other right now". Photo: Geoff Sloan

Said Halliwell: "This sucks on the wage subsidy, as I'm not on full-wage and I now have to fork out money just to carry on with my livelihood."

Six months after Halliwell moved to Diamond Harbour last year, his partner's car was stolen.

The previous homeowners also had a ute stolen.

"It's such a shame as this is a great, tight-knit community," he said.

A member of the Diamond Harbour Community Association, Halliwell said he will bring the incidents up at the next meeting to discuss any action residents can take.

"All we can really do is keep an eye out for each other right now."