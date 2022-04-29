Suppression continues for Colombian woman's murder accused

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 35-year-old man charged with her murder appeared by video-link in the High Court at Christchurch today.
After discussions, Justice Cameron Mander remanded the man in custody for a pre-trial call-over on June 23.
The man has been granted interim name suppression since his arrest and first court appearance in February, and that order was renewed today at the request of defence counsel James Rapley QC.
Herrera, 37, was found dead in her home in Grove Rd, Addington, on January 22.
-By David Clarkson
Open Justice multimedia journalist