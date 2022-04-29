Friday, 29 April 2022

Suppression continues for Colombian woman's murder accused

    Juliana Herrera was found dead at her home in Christchurch on January 22. Photo: Supplied via police
    Name suppression continues for a man charged with the murder of Colombian national Juliana Bonilla Herrera, who was found dead in her Addington home in January.

    The 35-year-old man charged with her murder appeared by video-link in the High Court at Christchurch today.

    After discussions, Justice Cameron Mander remanded the man in custody for a pre-trial call-over on June 23.

    The trial has already been set to begin on June 12, 2023.

    The man has been granted interim name suppression since his arrest and first court appearance in February, and that order was renewed today at the request of defence counsel James Rapley QC.

    Herrera, 37, was found dead in her home in Grove Rd, Addington, on January 22.

    -By David Clarkson
    Open Justice multimedia journalist

     

