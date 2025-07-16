Tadpole reincarnated for Go Live Festival

Another well-known Kiwi rock band has been added to the Go Live Festival line-up in Christchurch.

Tadpole was a mainstay of the early 2000s New Zealand music scene, with their triple-platinum debut album The Buddhafinger hitting No 2 on the NZ Music Charts.

The Auckland-based band will play in Ōtautahi for the festival on August 23. They are one of 13 acts to play across four stages at the Christchurch Town Hall.

"This is our second show in Christchurch with our new singer Lauren Marshall, and we'll be playing all the well-known hits with some brand-new ones," said Tadpole drummer Dean Lawton.

Marshall joined Tadpole in 2024 as the band reformed with core members Dean Lawton, Chris Yong on guitar, Shannon Brown on bass and DJ Kritikl, who had a brief stint with the band in 2000.

The line-up, previously fronted by Renee Brennan, has changed several times since the band was formed in 1994 and disbanded in 2006.

"To be honest, I thought it would have been really hard reconnecting as a band and adding a new member after 20 years, but for some reason it feels like we never stopped! Lauren just fits in like she's been there the whole time,” Lawton says.

The resurgence of the band began in 2022 with the release of The Tadpole Collection (1994–2006) – all three Tadpole albums plus Remains of the Day, a collection of 12 previously unreleased, remastered tracks.

Tadpole will play at the Go Live Festival in Christchurch on Saturday, August 23. Photo: Supplied / CCC

The band have several festivals lined up over the summer and a new album on the way.

"We can't wait to start dropping singles at the end of the year.

"The new material we are writing together feels like the songs of old. Our music is high energy and will punch you in the face."

The 2025 show will feature “an incredible line-up of both homegrown and national talent,” Christchurch City Council manager of events and art Lucy Blackmore previously said.

The Go Live Festival, produced by Christchurch City Council, is on Saturday, August 23, from 7pm-11pm. Tickets are $35 plus booking fees.