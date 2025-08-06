Christchurch to host controversial backyard brawl

A screenshot from a previous event, held in May in Auckland. Image: Youtube

UFC fighter Dan Hooker is taking his controversial backyard brawls to another level, this time inviting 32 convicted criminals to battle it out for a $50,000 prize.

The UFC lightweight courted controversy in May when he hosted his inaugural 32-man, one-minute fist fight tournament in Auckland, dubbed "king of the streets".

It saw a senior Mongrel Mob member referred to police, as he was wearing an ankle bracelet.

The event prompted New Zealand's Boxing Coaches Association president Billy Meehan to call the event "straight-out thuggery".

Following the backlash, Hooker went on the on-line combat sport programme the Ariel Helwani Show, and vowed to host more events.

"There's a few lefties having a sulk, but once everyone watches the full 45 minutes and sees the respect for the fighters, since when did putting gloves on in the backyard and having a punch up become illegal?" he said.

"Since when is that a crime?"

Hooker claims the events, where fighters take part in a boxing-style fight, and wear MMA gloves, are run by some of the most experienced combat sports people in the country.

Dan Hooker Photo: Facebook

A month ago the 35-year-old held an event for women to fight it out for $50,000.

In a social media post, Hooker said his next event would take place in seven weeks in Christchurch and would be livestreamed.

Hooker said the event was for "convicts only" and will be capped with a 100kg weight limit.

The caption reads: "This one's for the lads the system failed."

The video on Instagram has received more than 24,000 likes. People are encouraged to contact Hooker with their details if they are interested.

A dedicated Instagram page showing clips of past backyard scraps was created a week ago and has more than 54,000 followers, leaving Hooker feeling "pumped" and "excited for the future."

The prize money is funded by a social media influencer, known as 'The Doctor', who shares streaming and gambling videos.