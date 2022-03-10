Thursday, 10 March 2022

'Time to to go home': Message for protesters after Christchurch group packs up

    By Oscar Francis
    The Octagon has been occupied by protesters who set up camp in solidarity with Convoy 2022’s...
    The Octagon has been occupied by protesters who set up camp in solidarity with Convoy 2022’s Parliament lawn action. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    It is time for protesters in Dunedin’s Octagon to go home, the city’s mayor and the Covid-19 Response Minister say.

    Chris Hipkins was asked what his message was to protesters lingering in Dunedin, given most protesters in Christchurch had packed their tents.

    "It’s time to go home," he said.

    The Government would keep Covid-19-related restrictions in place only for as long as they were absolutely justified, but as it was dealing with a wave of Omicron now was "not the best time", he said.

    Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said he "strongly" disagreed with the protest’s message, which he believed was dangerous.

    "I would prefer it if they packed up and went home," Mr Hawkins said.

    "Having said that, we don’t get to pick and choose who can protest in the town square."

    He said the protest in the Octagon had been mostly peaceful.

    Where issues had been raised, the relevant authorities had dealt with them.

    Staff continued to monitor the situation

    Octagon protest organiser Nora Bishop refused to comment on Mr Hipkins’ comment.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

