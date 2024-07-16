Tour takes people behind the scenes at Lyttelton Port

People in Christchurch got a rare opportunity on Tuesday to go behind the scenes to see what happens at the Lyttelton Port.

It was the first time in 15 years that the Lyttelton Port Company had opened its gates up for public tours.

And they proved popular, with the tours selling out in 24 hours.

The proceeds from the day went to the Cholmondeley Children’s Centre charity.

The port's chief bulk cargo, engagement and sustainability officer, Phil de Joux, said they were excited to allow people inside.

"Most people, unless you work here, it's not somewhere that's easy to get into, being an international border and a customs-controlled area."

Visitors went on a bus tour around the busy port, taking in the sights of the inner harbour, the cruise berth and the historic dry dock.

Visitors got a bus tour around the busy port. Photo: Geoff Sloan

But it is the container terminal that is the lifeblood of the port, driving 80 per cent of the Christchurch City Council-owned company's revenue.

"There's about $10 billion worth of two-way trade goes through the port every year," de Joux said.

The 10ha site has been expanded over recent years, reclaiming land using rubble from the buildings demolished after the Christchurch earthquakes.

The port now covers 16ha, making it the South Island’s largest export hub.

"As the economy continues to grow, our ability to handle the volumes as they grow will be needed.

"We're very, very lucky here in Lyttelton that we are actually consented to expand so we can reclaim a bit more land."

LPC plans to build new container berths on the eastern side over the next few years.

And, given the popularity of the "behind-the-scenes" tours, the team is planning more opportunities to look inside the port over the summer.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air