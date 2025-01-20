Toxic algae found at Ashley River

The Ashley River / Rakahuri. Photo: LAWA

A health warning has been issued for the Ashley River / Rakahuri at SH1 after potentially toxic algae was found.

Public Health medicine specialist Dr Annabel Begg said the area should be avoided after a moderate to high cover of the algae (benthic cyanobacteria) was found covering the river.

Begg said people should also keep animals, particularly dogs, well away from the water until the health warning has been lifted.

"There are also other access points along the Rakahuri | Ashley River that may have benthic cyanobacteria present.

"People are advised to treat every low-flowing river cautiously, check for the presence of benthic cyanobacteria and avoid contact."

The potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) looks like a dark brown to black mat and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals. Photo: LAWA

Begg says the algae looks like a dark brown to black mat and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

"Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

"If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical advice urgently and let your healthcare provider know you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area," Begg says.

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet immediately.

"Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality."