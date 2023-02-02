Turning up the heat

Christchurch is going to swelter!

Residents are being urged to avoid walking dogs and to look after elderly relatives, as dangerously hot weather is forecast until the end of the weekend.

MetService metrologist Dan Corrigan said an active heat alert was in place for parts of the South Island today as the forecast was much warmer than usual for the start of February.

Highs of up to 30 deg C have been forecast for today and tomorrow in the city.

Then 29 deg C is expected over the weekend before dropping to a maximum of 23 deg C on Monday.

Conditions are expected to be humid, and minimum temperatures overnight are expected to remain in the high teens until at least Monday, Mr Corrigan said

Other areas around the South Island are also expected to be warmer than usual.

Mosgiel is set for a high of 32degC tomorrow, as is Alexandra on Saturday.

Heat warnings are in place for Oamaru, Invercargill and Dunedin this week, while Gore has warnings in place for tomorrow and Saturday.

The unseasonal weather was caused by winds from the north, which were bringing hot, moist air down the island, Mr Corrigan said.

Such conditions were not expected to cease until winds from the southwest arrived on Monday.

The recent heavy rain at the top of the country was caused by the same conditions, as was a severe thunderstorm watch in place across Southland, Clutha and inland Otago yesterday evening.

Mr Corrigan’s advice for residents feeling the heat was "drink lots of water and look after those around you".

People should stick to the shade and remember to stay sun smart.

Because temperature readings measured the air temperature, and were taken from a ventilated and shaded box, they did not take into account the effects of direct sunlight and humidity.

"Due to the solar radiation as well as the humidity, it may well feel a lot warmer than than 30 degrees," Mr Corrigan said.

If people saw distressed dogs locked in cars they should call police or the SPCA.

Former Age Concern Otago chief executive Niall Shepherd said older people tended to be vulnerable to extremes of temperature and he encouraged neighbours and family to look out for them.

