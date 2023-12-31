Two die, three seriously hurt in Christchurch crash

Photo: ODT files

Two people have died following a crash involving two cars and a motorbike in Christchurch.

Police said they received a report about the crash in Tunnel Rd, in the suburb of Heathcote Valley, just before midnight on Saturday.

Two other people were critically injured, while a third suffered serious injuries, police said.

The stretch of State Highway 74, known as Tunnel Rd, was closed just after 1am today but reopened to traffic at 7am.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.

Meanwhile, one person has died after a crash in Coromandel.

Police were called at 8.45pm yesterday after a car travelling in Te Puru Creek Rd crashed into the water.

A second person suffered serious injuries in the accident, police said.

The official 2023 Christmas-New Year holiday period began at 4pm on December 22 and ends at 6am on January 3.

Last year, 21 people died on the roads over the holiday period.