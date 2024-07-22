Uncertainty over NZ Post services after Akaroa iSite closure

The permanent closure of the Akaroa iSite building has left NZ Post’s retail services without a home. Photo: Supplied

NZ Post needs to find a new site for its retail services in Akaroa after the sudden closure of the iSite building on Beach Rd.

Christchurch developer Darin Rainbird, who owned the iSite, said he was forced to close the business due to “financial difficulties”.

The iSite functioned as an information and booking centre for tourists and contained Akaroa’s NZ Post retail services, which were also shut.

NZ Post said it is "currently working with interested parties to re-secure services in Akaroa".

Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board Akaroa member Nigel Harrison has suggested retail postal services could return to the heritage post office building at 78 Rue Lavaud, which is owned by Christchurch City Council.

“We see it as a service that is really, really important to get re-established somehow. We’re looking at different options,” Harrison said.

The NZ Post spokesperson confirmed PO Box mail and parcel delivery is still being done in Akaroa after the iSite unexpectedly closed permanently this month.

Rainbird said he “100 per cent” regrets any surprise impacts the closure has had on Akaroa residents and businesses.

The manager and two part-time staff, who also ran the retail postal services, have lost their jobs.

They were employed by Rainbird so there is no impact to NZ Post staff.