Unique Christchurch Alice in Videoland home up for sale

Alice in Videoland founder Paul Stewart's old home in Redcliffs. Photo: Supplied

The former home of a well-known Christchurch businessman and film buff is on the market for the first time - complete with a private basement theatre.

The home on Cirrus Lane, Redcliffs, was built and owned by the late Paul Stewart, who founded the iconic video rental business and cinema Alice in Videoland.

It was built into volcanic rock and has a mini basement theatre complete with velvet curtains, a large screen, projector and surround sound.

Paul's son Jeremy Stewart said the home has been a special place for the family, but it was now time to sell up.

"Dad built the home in 2004, and he was very meticulous about making the house a part of the hill and blending it into the volcanic rock that it is built on," Jeremy said.

"It was his dream property – he worked with architect Stewart Ross to create a large home that’s perfect for entertaining family and friends.”

Photo: Supplied

The house is split over three levels, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, multiple living spaces and a "crow’s nest" office, which features views of Pegasus Bay.

Jeremy said the theatre was a room his dad spent a lot of time in.

Alice in Videoland launched as a VHS rental service in 1985 and ended up with one of the largest DVD collections in the world and 80,000 members.

Paul died in 2021 and Alice in Videoland now operates as a boutique cinema.

Photo: Supplied

Said New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty sales agent Rod Cross: "The home is Paul’s creative legacy, and it shows through every detail.

"Paul spent a lot of time researching the site, the nuances of organic architecture and working around the bedrock, with minimal disturbance to the hill’s natural contours.

"The volcanic rock garden is a sculptural, low-maintenance retreat with winding stone paths, hardy succulents and a tranquil fishpond. It’s a beautiful place to escape the city."

Photo: Supplied

Jeremy said he hopes the property will be purchased by a family who can enjoy the unconventional layout of the home.

"With multiple levels and multiple rooms, no one is getting in anyone’s way," he says.

"It’s a wonderful home for young families or older couples wanting space for adult children to return home to."