Crews battle house fire in Hoon Hay

The Hoon Hay house was badly damaged by the fire. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Emergency services have been battling a house fire in Christchurch's Hoon Hay.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews from the Wigram, Ilam, and Spreydon stations were called to the blaze at 11.16am on Tuesday.

"We received multiple calls stating a house was on fire. When crews arrived, they found the house was fully involved in fire, and a third fire truck was sent to assist."

Two fire crews remained at the scene this afternoon.

A resident told chrislynchmedia.com the fire was at a property on O’Leary St.

There was nobody inside the property at the time. Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze and remained on site to check for hotspots, chrislynchmedia.com reported.

There was no threat to neighbouring properties and no injuries were reported.