Wastewater upgrade ahead of schedule, under budget

The wastewater systems upgrade is now focused on Maidstone Rd, and could be completed as early as April. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The $16 million wastewater upgrade in Ilam is causing ongoing frustration for commuters, but the large-scale project is progressing ahead of schedule.

Gavin Hutchison.

Work started in September, with upgrades along Clyde and Creyke Rds now complete up to the Ilam Rd intersection. The goal is to increase the capacity of the wastewater network to support the city’s growing population.

“We are installing new, bigger pipes to help meet increasing demands on our wastewater network generated by our growing city,” said city council head of three waters Gavin Hutchison.

“It’s a big upgrade and we’re working on multiple stages at once to get it finished as fast as we can to keep traffic impacts as short as possible.”

Work is now focused on Maidstone Rd, between Ilam and Waimairi Rds. Although the project was initially expected to be completed by the middle of next year, it is now tracking to finish as early as April.

Hutchison said $8.7m had been spent on the project so far.

“The project is tracking to be below budget. Savings were made through the optioneering and design stage of the project, and the contractor has been delivering the project efficiently.”

Despite the progress, residents, students and commuters have complained about 10 months of delays and disruptions which have inconvenienced daily life.

Once complete, the project will deliver 2.2km of renewed wastewater pipes along Clyde, Creyke and Maidstone Rds, increasing pipe sizes from 150mm to 600mm.

Three structures are also being built – the receiving manhole at University Dr, a siphon crossing at Okeover Stream and a bifurcation chamber which splits the flow at Waimairi Rd.

While work continues on Maidstone Rd, the eastbound lane will remain closed, allowing only one-way traffic westbound from Ilam Rd to Waimairi Rd. There will be no access to Maidstone Rd from Waimairi Rd, with detours in place for eastbound traffic.

The one-way system will be in place until the end of the project.