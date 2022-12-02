World buskers festival returns to Christchurch after Covid hiatus

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the event, which is set to run from January 13 to 29.
"It's been a tough time for performers and artists over the year, so it's really quite emotional for us to get the festival back into Christchurch in the summer," he said.
Maidment said he expected a turn-out of about 200,000, including people travelling from overseas.
"Pre-pandemic we knew that about 15 percent of our visitors were internationals, and also there's a lot of people travelling nationally to Christchurch," he said.
As well as street buskers, the festival's programme featured events including a silent disco walking tour and a wine tasting comedy show.
"This event contributes hugely to our art and culture scene and it has grown in attendance over the years," she said.