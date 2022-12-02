World buskers festival returns to Christchurch after Covid hiatus

International and local talent will be returning to the streets of Christchurch for the Bread and Circus World Buskers festival in January.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the event, which is set to run from January 13 to 29.

Festival director Scott Maidment (left) and performer Kirby Myers who stars in The Purple Rabbit magic show. Photo: RNZ / Anna Sargent

Festival director Scott Maidment said he was thrilled to bring it back after it was cancelled this year due to Covid-19 controls.

"It's been a tough time for performers and artists over the year, so it's really quite emotional for us to get the festival back into Christchurch in the summer," he said.

Maidment said he expected a turn-out of about 200,000, including people travelling from overseas.

"Pre-pandemic we knew that about 15 percent of our visitors were internationals, and also there's a lot of people travelling nationally to Christchurch," he said.

As well as street buskers, the festival's programme featured events including a silent disco walking tour and a wine tasting comedy show.

Chayne Hultgren, the performer known as The Space Cowboy who holds 55 Guinness World Records including one for swallowing swords. Photo: RNZ / Anna Sargent

Christchurch Deputy Mayor Pauline Cotter said the festival would have a positive affect on the economy, as it brought crowds of people into the central business district.

"This event contributes hugely to our art and culture scene and it has grown in attendance over the years," she said.