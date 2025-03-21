Yacht carrying 1000 litres of diesel refloated in Cass Bay

The yacht was successfully refloated yesterday afternoon. Photo: ECan

The yacht that sunk on its mooring in Cass Bay on Tuesday night has been successfully refloated.

An Environment Canterbury spokesperson said the yacht was refloated on Thursday afternoon.

It was carrying 1000 litres of diesel which has mostly been contained.

"During the refloat our teams observed no significant loss of fuel," the ECan spokesperson said.

"The vessel remains afloat and is stable with no obvious signs of hull damage.

"We will continue to monitor and observe the vessel over the coming days and will be collecting debris when required."

A blue healer dog was onboard the yacht when it sunk but was saved and safely returned to its owner.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted in this response to ensure we continue to protect our marine and coastal environment," the ECan spokesperson said.