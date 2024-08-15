Anzac Day opening planned for historic building

Hurunui District Council hopes to unveil the restored Soldiers’ Block in Hanmer Springs on Anzac Day. Photo: Supplied by Hurunui District Council

The restoration of Hanmer Springs’ historic Soldiers’ Block is on track to be completed in time for Anzac Day next year.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black says she is excited at the prospect of unveiling the restored building, given the building’s history.

The Soldiers’ Block was opened in 1916 to rehabilitate soldiers returning from World War 1, and was later used as a drug and alcohol treatment facility.

The site also has cultural significance for Ngati Kuri, with the council working closely with Te Runanga o Kaikoura.

The project is part of a $3.5 million redevelopment of the Queen Mary Historic Reserve and includes earthquake strengthening and restoring the building for public use.

‘‘There is a real sense of excitement in the community and not just in Hanmer,’’ Mrs Black said.

‘‘People have been coming up and asking about it at community events, so I think it is quite special from a district-wide perspective.’’

Local firm O’Brien Construction was granted the contract to create a multi-use community space in the middle of the building.

The Queen Mary Historic Reserve is undergoing a redevelopment. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

All going to plan, the wharenui will be available to Ngati Kuri to occupy by Anzac Day, and the two octagons will be ready to use, but not fitted out.

Community groups in Hanmer Springs and beyond were already starting to think about how they might use the space, Mrs Black said.

Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said it had been a long journey since the buildings were signed over to the council in 2010.

The $3.5 million project is being funded by a Lotteries grant, $1.5 million from the Government’s Better Off funding, development contributions and a grant from the council’s Earthquake Prone Buildings Fund.

A 2022 report, prepared as part of a concept plan developed by Weta Workshop, of Wellington, says Hanmer Springs was known as Te Whaka takaka o te karehu o te ahi a Tamatea (the resting place of the embers of the fires of Tamatea).

The thermal reserve was recognised as a place of regeneration and healing, making it a sacred place for Ngati Kuri.

Stage two of the project involves turning the two Soldiers’ Block octagons into museum spaces to recognise the site’s heritage.

It will require the community to raise a further $6 million, the council’s chief strategy and community officer Judith Batchelor said.

‘‘The vision is to potentially create something similar to the New Zealand experience at Le Quesnoy in France.’’

Staff plan to bring a report to the council later this month to ask for funding, in the form of a loan to be paid off through fundraising, and approval to establish a community trust.

The council is also proposing to build a new sports pavilion on the site and has budgeted $400,000 in the Long Term Plan.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

LDR is local body journalism cofunded by RNZ and NZ On Air.