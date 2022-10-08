Brown re-elected as Ashburton mayor, four new councillors, Dame Lynda Topp misses out

Neil Brown has won a second term as Ashburton mayor. PHOTO JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

Neil Brown has been re-elected as the Ashburton district mayor by a landslide while Dame Lynda Topp has missed out on a seat at the council table.

Brown will serve a second term as mayor after receiving 9269 votes in the progress results announced this afternoon, while rival Jeff Swindley only received 1165.

In the hotly contested Ashburton ward, where 11 candidates were contesting five seats, incumbent Councillors Leen Braam (3882) and Carolyn Cameron (4181) were re-elected.

Former two term councillor Russell Ellis (3330) returns to the council table along with new councillors Tony Todd (4083) and Phill Hooper (3823).

Of the unsuccessful candidates, former councillor Thelma Bell (2410) was the next highest followed by Hayden Tasker (1863), Bev Skates (1392), Brie Burgess (1384), Carol Johns (1177), and Shfire Sapphire (413)

Dame Lynda Topp. Photo: Supplied

In the Western Ward, incumbent councillors Liz McMillan (1765) and Rodger Letham (1339) retained their two seats leaving Dame Lynda Topp (743) as the also-ran.

Another incumbent was re-elected in the Eastern Ward with Lynette Lovett (1355) the top polling candidate of the four contesting the two seats.

The other successful candidate was Richard Wilson (1296) who will take the place of his retired four-term councillor father, Stuart Wilson.

The unsuccessful candidates were Rob Mackle (458) and Keith Townshend (415).

In the Methven Community Board the top candidate was Richie Owen (529) followed by Allan Lock (460), Kelvin Holmes (450), Megan Fitzgerald (404), and Robin Jenkinson (309).

That leaves Adam Preston (303) as the odd-candidate out at this stage with some ordinary and special votes still to be processed.

In the Braided Rivers Community Trust election, the successful candidates were: Chantelle Quinn (6080), Chris Robertson (5801), Gerard Rushton (5493), Tim Silva (5479), Robert Harnett (4556), and Kieran Breakwell (4510).

The unsuccessful candidates were: Kerry Clough (3883), Kevin Clifford (3570) and Shfire Sapphire (852).

The progress result is based upon the counting of about 90 per cent of returned votes.

The final declaration will be made on October 13.

The voter return for the Ashburton District stands at 46.51 per cent, being 10,756 votes, excluding those votes still to be processed.

The new Ashburton District Council will be sworn in on October 27.

-By Jonathan Leask

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air